Missing 12-year-old has been found

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: Travonte has been found.

Alexandria police are asking for help in locating a missing juvenile.

Travonte Dominick, 12, of Alexandria, has been missing for about two days and was last seen in the 600 block of Fred Loop near 6th Street.

Travonte is described as 5′4″ and weighs about 120 lbs.

If you have any information or know of Travonte’s location, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.