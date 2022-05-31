Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

WATCH: Young adults on tracks nearly get hit by train

Released video shows a train narrowly missing teenagers on the tracks. (SOURCE: METROLINX)
By CNN
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Three teenagers came within feet from being run over by a speeding train in Canada.

Transit officials posted a video of an incident in Toronto earlier this month.

It shows the train approaching a bridge, when suddenly the teens appear on the tracks.

The train engineer applied the brake and blew the horn, but officials say there was no way of stopping the train on time.

Luckily, the teens managed to get out of the way with just moments to spare.

The “Metrolink” transit agency says it posted the video to appeal to the teens’ parents and to show the dangers of walking on railway tracks.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Authorities identify 2 Arkansas residents killed in wreck on East Texas highway
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
Tre’Veon Demarcus Anderson, 29
Tre’Veon Anderson sentenced in death of Officer Chatéri Payne
Scott Holloway, DOB: 9/24/1974
Man arrested for alleged stabbing on Creswell Ave.
A suspicious package was found on the front steps of the district court building in Minden, La....
Suspicious package found on steps of district court in Minden; bomb squad makes decision to detonate

Latest News

Jeremy Rainey, DOB: 9/20/1990
Man gets 15 years in prison for drug, weapons convictions
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
FILE - Police walk outside the Tops grocery store on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Buffalo supermarket gunman indicted on terror, hate charge
FILE - Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at...
Cosby faces sex abuse allegations again as civil trial opens
Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019 after a car crash and being beaten...
Special committee investigating Ronald Greene’s death requests Gov. Edwards to attend next meeting