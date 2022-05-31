Thursday showers sandwiched between hot weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! As just about all of us head back to work this morning we are tracking more generally sunny skies and hot weather on the way for the ArkLaTex as more 90s are on the way. Expect this to be the case again on Wednesday before we start tracking a weak cold front that will be moving into the region starting during the later evening hours Wednesday and continuing through Thursday. This front will help bring our high temperatures down form the 90s back into the 80s Thursday and potentially Friday as well. But once we get to weekend the 90s will returns and will continue into next week as well. There is an outside chance of a few showers on Sunday, but there is still a lot of uncertainty here compared to what we are watching for Thursday. Down in the tropics the remnants of Agatha could potentially redevelop in the Gulf of Mexico later this week with now a 60% chance of development form the National Hurricane Center.

We are tracking a cold front for Thursday that will help us to cool down slightly before heating back up this weekend. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you dress comfortably as we are expecting another hot day ahead for the region. We have warm and muggy conditions this morning with temperatures that are currently in the 70s. Much like yesterday whatever low cloud cover we have this morning will get swapped out for sunshine as we head into the afternoon hours with highs that will be in the low 90s and ‘feels-like’ temperatures that will be in the upper 90s for the region.

As we go through the rest of the week we are tracking more hot weather Wednesday, but changes likely on the way for Thursday thanks to a front. Showers and storms will likely start to move into the northern tier of the ArkLaTex during the evening hours Wednesday and will continue to push south during the day Thursday. There is a Marginal chance that we could see an isolated strong storm, but the the ceiling on this event is low. I do want to stress that not everyone will see wet weather. The showers and storms will clear out by the evening hours, but we should get a drop in highs for both Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid and upper 80s.

Looking ahead to the week though, we are tracking more hot and humid weather on the way for the ArkLaTex as the 90s return. Saturday looks to be sunny and hot with highs in the low 90s with potentially even hotter weather on Sunday. Sunday though there is the chance that we could see some isolated relief during the afternoon hours as some showers could push into the region, but we don’t have a good consensus from our models on those rain chances, but it will need to be watched.

In the meantime, get ready for some more toasty temperatures on the way for Tuesday! Have a great day!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.