Suspicious package found on steps of district court in Minden; bomb squad makes decision to detonate

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - A suspicious package was found on the front steps of the district court building in Minden Tuesday morning (May 31).

Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker says courthouse employees found the package on the steps sometime around 7:30 a.m. and notified police. Multiple agencies responded, including the sheriff’s office, the Minden Police Department, Bossier City’s bomb squad, Louisiana State Police, and the ATF.

Nearby streets were closed and all people in the area were evacuated, the sheriff says. The 26th Judicial District Court building is located at 410 Main St. in Minden.

The package was x-rayed, and the sheriff says something inside it made officials “uncomfortable.” The decision was made to detonate the package in a controlled way.

Minden PD will take over the investigation.

This is a developing story. More details will be added

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.