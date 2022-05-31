Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Suspicious package found on steps of district court in Minden; bomb squad makes decision to detonate

Breaking news
Breaking news(MGN)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - A suspicious package was found on the front steps of the district court building in Minden Tuesday morning (May 31).

Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker says courthouse employees found the package on the steps sometime around 7:30 a.m. and notified police. Multiple agencies responded, including the sheriff’s office, the Minden Police Department, Bossier City’s bomb squad, Louisiana State Police, and the ATF.

Nearby streets were closed and all people in the area were evacuated, the sheriff says. The 26th Judicial District Court building is located at 410 Main St. in Minden.

The package was x-rayed, and the sheriff says something inside it made officials “uncomfortable.” The decision was made to detonate the package in a controlled way.

Minden PD will take over the investigation.

This is a developing story. More details will be added

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting was reported on Lakeshore Drive in Shreveport, La. on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Man shot in hand in early morning drive-by shooting on Hearne Avenue
Motorcycle crash kills Texan
In this screen grab from video, Olivia Combs-Banks (not shown) and two other women discuss what...
Bullets hit liquor store during attempted carjacking; police apprehend 2 males
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Rap mogul Master P announced the death of his 29-year-old daughter Tytyana in an emotional...
Rap mogul Master P announces daughter’s death on Instagram

Latest News

RAW: Mayor Adrian Perkins announces campaign for re-election
RAW: Mayor Adrian Perkins announces campaign for re-election
Scott Holloway, DOB: 9/24/1974
Man arrested for alleged stabbing on Creswell Ave.
State legislature proposes establishing New Orleans rock ‘n’ roll museum
A Plaquemines Parish deputy sheriff was seriously injured Tuesday (May 31) after being struck...
Plaquemines Parish deputy seriously injured after being struck by ATV