Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

State legislature proposes establishing New Orleans rock ‘n’ roll museum

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Senate committee pushed through a bill that would establish another state museum, this time in Orleans Parish, to celebrate the history of rock ‘n’ roll.

“It’s a new state museum that would tell the story of real music, rock ‘n’ roll in New Orleans,” said Rep. Tanner Magee. “It’s modeled after what they do in Memphis called the Stax Museum. It has educational components and you should be able to tap into federal dollars. It’s going to be done through the Lieutenant Governor’s Office. It eventually should become its own set-aside thing.”

The legislation also creates a board of directors for the “Dew Drop: America’s Rock ‘N’ Roll museum”, the latest revitalization effort for the important landmark that some say is the very genesis of rock ‘n’ roll.

READ MORE New pressing of Meters’ guitarist Nocentelli’s first-ever solo album now in stores

It would be made up of eight members, including one appointed by the lieutenant governor and another by the mayor.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting was reported on Lakeshore Drive in Shreveport, La. on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Man shot in hand in early morning drive-by shooting on Hearne Avenue
Motorcycle crash kills Texan
In this screen grab from video, Olivia Combs-Banks (not shown) and two other women discuss what...
Bullets hit liquor store during attempted carjacking; police apprehend 2 males
Rap mogul Master P announced the death of his 29-year-old daughter Tytyana in an emotional...
Rap mogul Master P announces daughter’s death on Instagram
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says

Latest News

Everything you need to know before the Garth Brooks concert
Talks get underway about former DiamondJacks and its potential purchase by a Mississippi company
DiamondJacks to potentially be purchased by Mississippi-based company
Garth Brooks joins East Texas Now to promote Dallas show
Garth Brooks joins East Texas Now to promote Dallas show
Anthony Kiedis, from left, Flea, John Frusciante and Chad Smith, of Red Hot Chili Peppers,...
Red Hot Chili Peppers to replace Foo Fighters at Jazz Fest
Jon Batiste, winner of the awards for best American roots performance for "Cry," best American...
Jon Batiste takes ‘Album of the Year’ at the 2022 Grammys, wins on 5 of his 11 nominations