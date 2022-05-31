Shreveport mayor to seek 2nd term

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins says he plans to seek his second term in office.

And he’s expected to formally announce his re-election bid the morning of Tuesday, May 31.

Perkins has scheduled a news conference at 11 a.m. at the restaurant Orlandeaux’s Café, 5301 S. Lakeshore Drive.

KSLA News 12 will stream the mayor’s announcement here on KSLA.com and on the KSLA News 12 news app.

Former Shreveport Councilman Tom Arceneaux, Caddo Commissioner Mario Chavez, retired Shreveport police Officer Tracy Mendels and Daryl Ware II also have announced they’re running for the job.

