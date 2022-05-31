Rain chances and slightly ‘cooler’ days ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We’re tracking a cold front that will nudge into the ArkLaTex on Thursday bringing slightly lower temperatures and our best chance of rain this week. We’ve also got eyes on the tropics with increasing chances of our first named tropical system of the season forming in either the Gulf or Caribbean later this week.

For the rest of today we’ll remain hot and humid with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 90s. We’ll slowly cool through the 80s as we head into this evening.

Overnight look for clear skies early on and then clouds returning late. Temperatures will settle back into the mid 70s by morning.

We’ll start off with clouds Wednesday morning. Skies will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with temperatures reaching the low 90s again. A few spotty showers and storms may pop-up. The chance of rain is around 30%.

Another round of showers and storms will arrive north of I-30 later Wednesday night. A strong storm or 2 with gusty wind is possible. Showers and storms will become more numerous through the day on Thursday. The risk of severe weather looks generally low, but a few stronger storms with gusty wind are possible. Rain chances will increase to around 50% with temperatures easing back into the mid to upper 80s.

A few more isolated showers and storms are possible Friday with highs in the mid 80s. A stray shower or storm is also possible this weekend, but mostly dry weather is expected to prevail. Temperatures will be heating back up into the low 90s for highs.

There is now a ‘high’ likelihood of development in the tropics toward the end of this week. The remains of what was ‘Agatha’ in the Pacific may spawn a new tropical system in the southeast Gulf or northwest Caribbean. If a storm forms it will be named ‘Alex’. Most data suggests this won’t be a threat to the northern Gulf coast, but could impact the Florida peninsula by the weekend.

Have a great rest of your Tuesday!

