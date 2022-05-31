Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

New Boston community reacts to death of Jeff Gladney

Gladney grew up in New Boston, Texas
By Fred Gamble
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Many in the New Boston community are mourning the death of a former football player. Jeff Gladney, 25, was killed over the holiday weekend in a motorcycle vehicle accident in Dallas, Texas.

New Boston City Councilman Steven Williams coached Gladney in peewee football. He said he followed Gladney throughout his playing days on the field, and his death is hitting the community hard.

“The community is already saddened, and like I said earlier, it’s a big loss for the community. You had a lot of kids that really looked up to Jeff and they really admired Jeff. They are just sad,” he said.

Gladney graduated from New Boston High School and went to TCU before being drafted to play professional football with the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals.

Brian Bobbitt is now the superintendent of New Boston Schools, but he was Gladney’s high school principal when he graduated.

“He was a lot more than that at New Boston School than a football player. He was an outstanding student, always had a smile on his face. He was always up to something but it was good. Jeff was good,” he said.

Bobbitt said Gladney began giving back to the community by sponsoring a football camp for kids.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting was reported on Lakeshore Drive in Shreveport, La. on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Man shot in hand in early morning drive-by shooting on Hearne Avenue
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Motorcycle crash kills Texan
In this screen grab from video, Olivia Combs-Banks (not shown) and two other women discuss what...
Bullets hit liquor store during attempted carjacking; police apprehend 2 males
Scott Holloway, DOB: 9/24/1974
Man arrested for alleged stabbing on Creswell Ave.

Latest News

The deputy, a ranked 10-year veteran of the department, was rushed for hospital treatment in...
Plaquemines Parish deputy in critical but stable condition after being intentionally struck by ATV, deputies say
Who’s running for Shreveport Mayor?
3 shot on Xavier's campus following Morris Jeff High School graduation ceremony
Triple shooting leaves elderly woman dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
CPSO offering gun safety camp for kids
CPSO offering gun safety camp for kids
Perkins seeks second term
Who’s running for Shreveport Mayor?