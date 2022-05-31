Memorial Day 2022 in the ArkLaTex

(KSLA) — The ArkLaTex and the rest of the nation paused Monday (May 30) to say thank you and to honor our men and women in all military uniforms who gave their lives in the fight for our freedoms.

KSLA News 12 photojournalist Bubba Kneipp captured some of the sights and sounds from the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery at Keithville.

And in Marshall, Texas, a Catholic Mass was celebrated at Sullivan Funeral Home.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate Memorial Day (than) to come together in prayer to honor those who have made the great sacrifice of their own lives for our freedom and also worship God at the same time,” said Bishop Joseph Strickland, of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas.

The was the second year for the Memorial Day Mass.

