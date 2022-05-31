Man arrested for alleged stabbing on Creswell Ave.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested after reportedly stabbing his victim multiple times.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Monday, May 30 at 9 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Creswell Avenue and found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper body. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

After talking to witnesses, detectives identified Scott Holloway, 47, as the suspect. He was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted second-degree murder. He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

