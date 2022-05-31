Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Man arrested for alleged stabbing on Creswell Ave.

Scott Holloway, DOB: 9/24/1974
Scott Holloway, DOB: 9/24/1974(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested after reportedly stabbing his victim multiple times.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Monday, May 30 at 9 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Creswell Avenue and found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper body. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

After talking to witnesses, detectives identified Scott Holloway, 47, as the suspect. He was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted second-degree murder. He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting was reported on Lakeshore Drive in Shreveport, La. on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Man shot in hand in early morning drive-by shooting on Hearne Avenue
Motorcycle crash kills Texan
In this screen grab from video, Olivia Combs-Banks (not shown) and two other women discuss what...
Bullets hit liquor store during attempted carjacking; police apprehend 2 males
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Rap mogul Master P announced the death of his 29-year-old daughter Tytyana in an emotional...
Rap mogul Master P announces daughter’s death on Instagram

Latest News

RAW: Mayor Adrian Perkins announces campaign for re-election
RAW: Mayor Adrian Perkins announces campaign for re-election
Breaking news
Suspicious package found on steps of district court in Minden; bomb squad makes decision to detonate
State legislature proposes establishing New Orleans rock ‘n’ roll museum
A Plaquemines Parish deputy sheriff was seriously injured Tuesday (May 31) after being struck...
Plaquemines Parish deputy seriously injured after being struck by ATV