Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Hessmer man arrested for 310 counts of distribution of child pornography

Joshua Eugene Reeves
Joshua Eugene Reeves(Osceola County Correctional Center)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - A Hessmer man has been arrested for 310 counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles, with victims under the age of 13.

In the fall of 2021, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Office of the Attorney General, Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce (I.C.A.C.) of alleged criminal sexual conduct that was believed to have occurred in the Hessmer area.

APSO identified Joshua Eugene Reeves, 36, of Hessmer, as the suspect.

Following a search warrant of his residence on October 5, Reeves was arrested for seven felony counts of child pornography.

But APSO later learned of additional evidence located in Rapides Parish. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives found sufficient probable cause that supported the added allegations against Reeves in Rapides Parish. RPSO obtained warrants for Reeves’ arrest in reference to 310 counts distribution of pornography involving juveniles - victim under the age of 13.

On May 27, 2022, RPSO learned that Reeves was in Orlando, Florida. He was arrested with the assistance of the Osceola County Florida Sheriff’s Office. Reeves is currently being detained without bond at the corrections center awaiting extradition proceedings back to Rapides Parish.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and if anyone has any information related to this case, they are asked to contact Detective Stephen Phillips or Detective Curtis Gunter, RPSO Digital Forensics/Cyber Crimes Unit at (318) 473-6727.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bomb threat was reported at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center in Shreveport, La. on Wednesday,...
Patient threatens to blow up Shreveport hospital over pain meds; no bomb found
Leasia Williams, 22, faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder, according to Shreveport...
Woman accused of hitting boyfriend with vehicle multiple times
Constance Cramer, 39
Keithville woman arrested for allegedly leaving child home without food for four days
22-year-old Emily Leonard was found beaten to death in a Cedar Rapids home.
Police visited home over 90 times before 22-year-old was beaten to death, authorities say
Jeffrey McPherson, 38, of Texarkana, Ark.
Texarkana infant dead; caretaker charged with murder

Latest News

The Seventh Tap is gearing up to celebrate one year in its Linwood Avenue home.
‘All worth it’: Shreveport craft brewery celebrates one year in Linwood Avenue home
Health officials say new cases of COVID-19 trend downward in East Texas
Health officials say new cases of COVID-19 trend downward in East Texas
Sanitation worker leg severed
Family of sanitation worker who lost leg to distracted driver says they’re just happy he’s alive
Rendering of Amazon robotics facility coming to Shreveport, La.
Mayor: Shreveport Amazon fulfillment center hiring, startup dates pushed back to 2023
Domestic violence resources
Student creates documentary about her survival from domestic violence to raise awareness