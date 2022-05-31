Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Girl Scouts release official makeup collection

The Girl Scouts have partnered with beauty brand HipDot to release its first makeup collection...
The Girl Scouts have partnered with beauty brand HipDot to release its first makeup collection ever.(Girl Scouts / HipDot)
By CNN
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Some of America’s favorite cookies now have their very own makeup line.

The Girl Scouts partnered with beauty brand HipDot for the limited edition HipDot x Girl Scouts makeup collection.

The collection features two scented eye shadow palettes and three lipsticks.

You can also get the collector’s kit, which includes the whole line plus two custom-designed eye shadow brushes.

The Girl Scouts have partnered with beauty brand HipDot to release its first makeup collection...
The Girl Scouts have partnered with beauty brand HipDot to release its first makeup collection ever(Girl Scouts / HipDot)

According to the Girl Scouts website, the creators took every shade and type of skin into consideration. They also say the makeup line is cruelty-free and vegan.

The Girl Scouts says this is its first makeup collaboration ever.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting was reported on Lakeshore Drive in Shreveport, La. on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Man shot in hand in early morning drive-by shooting on Hearne Avenue
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Motorcycle crash kills Texan
In this screen grab from video, Olivia Combs-Banks (not shown) and two other women discuss what...
Bullets hit liquor store during attempted carjacking; police apprehend 2 males
Scott Holloway, DOB: 9/24/1974
Man arrested for alleged stabbing on Creswell Ave.

Latest News

FILE - Sarah Palin, a Republican seeking the sole U.S. House seat in Alaska, speaks during a...
Judge: No ‘speck’ of proof in Sarah Palin’s libel case against NYT
Chicago police work at the scene of a shooting near East Chicago Avenue and North State Street...
After Uvalde, holiday weekend sees shootings nationwide
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
Texas police: Teacher closed propped-open door before attack
The deputy, a ranked 10-year veteran of the department, was rushed for hospital treatment in...
Plaquemines Parish deputy in critical but stable condition after being intentionally struck by ATV, deputies say
Lubbock police say the investigation into the sexual assault started Monday when they received...
Body of baby found buried in backyard during sexual assault investigation in Texas