Firefighters battle blaze at Herbert House

Building once was site of transitional housing for men for Christian Service
By Curtis Heyen
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport firefighters battled a blaze at a building that once was site of transitional housing for men for Christian Service.

The fire at the two-story, wood-frame Herbert House was reported at 9:30 p.m. Monday, May 30, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The Fire Department initially sent 14 units to the scene at Sprague Street at Lawrence Street. That number later grew to 18.

A couple police units now also are on the scene.

This is a developing situation. This story will be updated as more information becomes avaiable.

