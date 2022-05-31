Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Authorities identify 2 Arkansas residents killed in wreck on East Texas highway

18-wheeler was stopped in traffic when a pickup ran into back of big rig’s trailer, authorities said
(Source: Gray TV file photo)
(Source: Gray TV file photo)(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — Two Arkansas residents died when their pickup ran into the rear of a tractor-trailer rig on Interstate 30 in East Texas.

The wreck occurred at 4:55 p.m. Sunday, May 29 on Interstate 30 about 16 miles west of New Boston, Texas.

Pronounced dead at the scene were 57-year-old Joseph Raines and 56-year-old Dongmei Raines, both of Benton, Ark., the Texas Department of Public Safety reports.

A 2021 Kenworth was stopped in traffic due to another crash when a 2022 Dodge Ram 1500 being driven by Joseph Raines failed to stop and ran into the back of the big rig’s trailer, authorities said.

The 18-wheeler’s driver, 65-year-old Linda Hardy, of Mena, Ark., and her passenger, 55-year-old Jeffery Hardy, also of Mena, were not injured.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting was reported on Lakeshore Drive in Shreveport, La. on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Man shot in hand in early morning drive-by shooting on Hearne Avenue
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Motorcycle crash kills Texan
In this screen grab from video, Olivia Combs-Banks (not shown) and two other women discuss what...
Bullets hit liquor store during attempted carjacking; police apprehend 2 males
Scott Holloway, DOB: 9/24/1974
Man arrested for alleged stabbing on Creswell Ave.

Latest News

The deputy, a ranked 10-year veteran of the department, was rushed for hospital treatment in...
Plaquemines Parish deputy in critical but stable condition after being intentionally struck by ATV, deputies say
Who’s running for Shreveport Mayor?
3 shot on Xavier's campus following Morris Jeff High School graduation ceremony
Triple shooting leaves elderly woman dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
CPSO offering gun safety camp for kids
CPSO offering gun safety camp for kids
Perkins seeks second term
Who’s running for Shreveport Mayor?