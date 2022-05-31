1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting after Morris Jeff High graduation ceremony at Xavier University, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An elderly woman was fatally shot and two men wounded Tuesday (May 31) when an argument escalated into gunfire in a Xavier University parking lot after a graduation ceremony for Morris Jeff High School, New Orleans police said.

The age and identity of the slain woman was not immediately disclosed, and NOPD Deputy Supt. Christopher Goodly said he could not confirm that she was the grandmother of a graduating student. Goodly also did not disclose the age of the two wounded males, but said their injuries were to the leg and shoulder, respectively, and not considered life-threatening.

Goodly said at least three people have been detained for questioning but no arrests had been made as of 1:10 p.m.

Goodly described the incident as a “senseless act of violence,” and said it began with an argument between two females whose ages were not disclosed. Their argument in the parking lot rapidly escalated until guns were drawn and shots fired, he said. The elderly woman struck was believed to be an innocent bystander.

The shooting occurred in a parking lot outside Convocation Center, used as the venue for numerous high school graduation ceremonies each spring. Witnesses told Fox 8 that a fight appeared to have broken out shortly after the graduation ceremony had ended, and then anywhere from 5-12 gunshots rang out.

This was at least the second high school graduation staged at Xavier to be marred by violence in the past 11 days. On May 20, a fight broke out during the Carver High graduation event, with witnesses capturing a wild fracas inside Convocation Center that involved attendees throwing punches and chairs.

The Carver High incident did not involve gunfire. But it happened the morning after three people were shot and a fourth injured at the May 19 graduation ceremony for Hammond High School at Southeastern Louisiana University on the Northshore.

Four people were wounded when gunfire broke out at a high school’s graduation on Southeastern Louisiana University’s campus Thursday, May 19.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.