Some La. legislators worked on Memorial day as the session winds down

Gov. Edwards to decide soon whether to veto changes lawmakers made to the budget.
By Sabrina Wilson
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Some state lawmakers spent part of the Memorial Day holiday working at the state capitol. The powerful Senate finance committee met as legislators are in a race to consider more bills before the session ends next week.

What the legislature did pass already is a $39 billion operating budget for the state. It includes a $1,500 pay raise for K-12 teachers and more money for college faculty.

“The vast majority of what we asked the legislature to do in the money bills they did; not everything and not everything was funded at the level that we asked for but overall, I think that that the money bills reflect an awful lot of what our priorities were,” said Governor John Bel Edwards.

Edwards wanted the raise for K-12 faculty to be $500 higher.

Jay Dardenne is Commissioner of Administration.

“The teacher pay raise is locked in at $1,500 and not $2,000. The governor would like to have seen that go up to $2,000. The supplemental pay raise for police and fire is limited to one year as opposed to being a continual one, that was a concern of ours as well,” said Dardenne.

The budget approved by the Republican-controlled legislature also allocates $300 million for a proposed new Mississippi River Bridge in the Baton Rouge area. That amount is less than Edwards proposed but more than legislative leaders originally wanted to commit.

And there are other investments.

“The investments we’re going to make in health care, transportation infrastructure,” said Edwards.

And Edwards said, “Coastal restoration. Next year, we, we will invest more than $1.3 billion in coastal restoration.”

And now the governor must decide whether to accept or veto what he does not like in the approved budget bill. He said there would be an announcement this week related to that. Edwards can veto individual line-items within the budget.

“There were hundreds and hundreds of amendments added to the bills at the very end,” said Edwards.

