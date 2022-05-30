Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Sanitation worker’s leg severed in Jefferson Parish distracted-driving crash, State Police say

A sanitation worker loading trash into his garbage truck had a leg severed Monday morning (May...
A sanitation worker loading trash into his garbage truck had a leg severed Monday morning (May 30) when he was struck by a driver distracted by texting on her cellphone, Louisiana State Police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON, La. (WVUE) - A sanitation worker loading trash into his garbage truck had a leg severed Monday morning (May 30) when he was struck by a driver distracted by texting on her cellphone, Louisiana State Police said.

The crash occurred around 8:15 a.m. as the trash truck was stopped and loading garbage near the Rivershack Tavern in the 3400 block of River Road near Shrewsbury Road. The victim was rushed for hospital treatment in serious condition, authorities said, but his name and age were not immediately disclosed.

State Police spokesperson Trooper Kate Stegall said a woman driving a Toyota RAV4 SUV admitted she was looking at her cellphone instead of the road when she rear-ended the garbage truck, pinning the worker between the vehicles and amputating his leg.

The woman driver was not immediately identified, but Stegall said she was in custody and would be booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on allegations of negligent injuring and texting while driving.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this screen grab from video, Olivia Combs-Banks (not shown) and two other women discuss what...
Bullets hit liquor store during attempted carjacking; police apprehend 2 males
A shooting was reported on Lakeshore Drive in Shreveport, La. on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Man shot in hand in early morning drive-by shooting on Hearne Avenue
Motorcycle crash kills Texan
Rap mogul Master P announced the death of his 29-year-old daughter Tytyana in an emotional...
Rap mogul Master P announces daughter’s death on Instagram
Saturday afternoon, a 62-year-old woman was carjacked in Uptown at gunpoint.
VIDEO: 62-year-old woman carjacked at gunpoint in Uptown

Latest News

(KSLA News 12 file photo)
Firefighters battle blaze at Herbert House
Body recovered after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain
Missing man’s body recovered and identified after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain near Mandeville
FILE - Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney plays during the second half of an NFL...
Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jeff Gladney dies in crash
Gas, airline prices soar going into summer
Gas, airline prices soar going into summer
Shreveport still officially without a company to manage its summer pool program
Shreveport still officially without a company to manage its summer pool program