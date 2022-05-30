Getting Answers
Newly unveiled marker commemorates Walnut Hill’s days as a high school

It opened in 1956 as an all-black high school and operated as such until 1970
People gathered May 29, 2022, for the unveiling of a marker commemorating Walnut Hill's days as...
People gathered May 29, 2022, for the unveiling of a marker commemorating Walnut Hill's days as a high school.(Source: Ashley Bell/KSLA News 12)
By Ashley Bell and Curtis Heyen
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — “Today is to commemorate the fact and make sure it is never forgotten that from the years 1950 to 1970, Walnut Hill served as a high school. In that respect, it’s primary responsibility was the education of colored children in the Caddo Parish community.”

And with those words, Caddo schools Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree officially unveiled a marker Sunday, May 29 at Walnut Hill Elementary/Middle, a school at 9360 Woolworth Road in Shreveport.

Nearly 100 alumni of the campus gathered to honor its history.

Walnut Hill opened in 1956 as an all-black high school and operated as such until 1970, when the school district made the shift to integrate its campuses.

Also on the program Sunday along with Goree (a K-8 student) was District 12 Caddo School Board member Dottie Bell, who graduated from Walnut Hill in 1965.

Walnut Hill graduates regularly meet every two years for reunions. Their association covered the cost of the marker and the event Sunday.

The marker reads:

“This monument commemorates the Walnut Hill High School Classes and leaders of 1956-70.

“The alumnus of these years proudly display this historical memorial, a “Torch of Learning Flamed High for the Hornets.”

“Guiding us through the halls of knowledge, we honor our principals: Mr. G.A. Williams (and) Dr. Robert Walton.

“Dear Walnut Hill you must be seen

“So raise your colors beige and green

“So that they point up to the sky

“For our loyalty will never die.”

