Motorcycle crash kills Texan

He was thrown from the motorcycle when it struck a guardrail
By KSLA Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It was a Dallas man who died in a motorcycle crash just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday in southwest Shreveport, the Caddo coroner’s office reports.

Eric Jason Champion, 29, was headed west on Mount Zion Road when his motorcycle struck a guardrail. He was thrown from the motorcycle and struck the pavement in the 700 block of Mount Zion Road. Champion died at the scene.

An autopsy was ordered.

The crash is being investigated by Shreveport police.

