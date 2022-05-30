Getting Answers
Man dies Sunday night after being found shot in New Orleans East

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 40-year-old man found shot in New Orleans East early Sunday evening (May 29) has died from his injuries, New Orleans police said.

The victim, whose age identity has not been disclosed, was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound shortly before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and the south Interstate 10 Service Road, the NOPD said.

The victim was taken for treatment by New Orleans EMS, but died at the hospital. Police did not say whether they have developed a suspect or motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Brittany Kimbrough at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

