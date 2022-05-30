Getting Answers
Lincoln Memorial celebrates its 100th anniversary

The Lincoln Memorial is celebrating its 100th anniversary.
The Lincoln Memorial is celebrating its 100th anniversary.
By CNN
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - People across the country are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

About 50,000 people were at the memorial when it first opened on the National Mall on May 30, 1922.

The memorial features a 19-foot high-seated statue of former President Abraham Lincoln. It also includes engravings of the Gettysburg Address and his second inaugural address. These are considered to be two of his greatest speeches.

The Lincoln Memorial has been the backdrop of national celebrations and pivotal moments in U.S. history, notably the civil rights movement.

The National Park Service is celebrating with a number of special events Monday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

