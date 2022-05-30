Getting Answers
Late week cold front brings rain chances and slight ‘cool down’

By Jeff Castle
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An early summer pattern will continue through midweek, but a cold front arriving Thursday will bring some rain and brief and very slight heat relief.

For the rest of the day we’ll see temperatures top out in the low 90s under partly cloudy skies. Clouds will fade away this evening giving us good viewing for potentially a brand new meteor shower. The Earth will be passing through the debris field of the comet SW3. Because it’s new meteor shower, no one knows if it will be dazzling or a dud. If you plan on taking a glimpse, the best time to look will be around midnight. Look for temperatures to slowly fall through the 80s this evening.

Later tonight clouds will fill back in across the area. By morning temperatures will settle back into the low to mid 70s.

For Tuesday morning clouds will give way to a partly cloudy afternoon. A stray shower or storm associated with the sea breeze could reach one side or the other of Toledo Bend reservoir in the far southern ArkLaTex by late afternoon. Temperatures will heat back into the low 90s across the area.

Wednesday brings another partly cloudy day in the low 90s. A stray shower or storm could impact the far northern or far southern ArkLaTex.

By Thursday a weak cold front is expected to slip into the area bringing our best chance of rain this week. Not everyone will get wet though. A strong storm with gusty wind is possible, but no significant or widespread severe weather is expected. The chance for rain is around 50%. Temperatures will slip back into the upper 80s for highs.

Temperatures will remain in the 80s again on Friday with only isolated shower or storm chance. We’ll dry out and heat back up for the upcoming weekend with temperatures getting back into the low 90s for highs.

Have a great rest of the day!

