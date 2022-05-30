Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

‘Irreplaceable’ $2 million tabernacle stolen from church, police say

A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. (SOURCE: WABC)
By Kemberly Richardson and CNN
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) – A $2 million tabernacle is missing after it was stolen from a Catholic church in Brooklyn, police say.

The New York Police Department says the theft of the historic item took place sometime between Thursday evening and Saturday afternoon from the St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church.

According to authorities, the thieves used power tools to get inside the church and took the 18-karat gold tabernacle. The Diocese of Brooklyn says it dates back to the 1890s and is “irreplaceable.”

The suspects also took off the heads of angel statues in the church.

The incident is not currently being treated as a hate crime. Police are asking for the public’s help for information regarding the theft.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this screen grab from video, Olivia Combs-Banks (not shown) and two other women discuss what...
Bullets hit liquor store during attempted carjacking; police apprehend 2 males
A shooting was reported on Lakeshore Drive in Shreveport, La. on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Man shot in hand in early morning drive-by shooting on Hearne Avenue
Saturday afternoon, a 62-year-old woman was carjacked in Uptown at gunpoint.
VIDEO: 62-year-old woman carjacked at gunpoint in Uptown
According to a spokesperson with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident...
Argument between neighbors leads to deputy-involved shooting; both men now facing charges
Community gathered to dedicate a street to Sam J. Coleman.
Cedar Grove community gathers to dedicate street in honor of good Samaritan

Latest News

Neighbors credited with saving 4-year-old drowning at Lawrence apartment complex.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man uses CPR after pulling drowning 4-year-old from apartment pool
Tom Cruise poses for the media during the "Top Gun: Maverick" U.K. premiere at a central London...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ wins Tom Cruise 1st $100 million opening
President Joe Biden arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris to lay a wreath at The Tomb of...
Biden sees chance of ‘rational’ Republican approach on guns
Police say two people are dead and 20 others injured in a crash that sent two cars careening...
2 killed, 20 injured after car barrels into Nebraska crowd
This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Agatha, center, off the Pacific...
Pacific season’s 1st hurricane aims at Mexico tourist zone