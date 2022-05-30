Intense heat ahead of possible wet weather Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Memorial Day! As we kick off a new week and celebrate those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country we are tracking intense heat and humidity on the way for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures today through Wednesday will likely be in the mid-90s and unlike the end of last week we are tracking the humidity to be a factor every single day this week. We are also though tracking a weak front that could bring some showers and storms to the region Thursday along with a temporary break from the 90s. This weekend though looks hot with more days with highs in the 90s.

We are tracking a day of intense heat and humidity for the ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

So for any of you heading to any events today or if you have to work make sure you dress comfortably as we are expecting a hot day across the region. Temperatures this morning are starting off in the 70s and by the middle of the afternoon we should be in the low to mid-90s throughout the ArkLaTex. When you factor in the humidity it will likely feel like the mid to upper 90s throughout the region.

As we go through the rest of the week we are tracking rising heat and humidity for the region with only a brief break on Thursday. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will likely be in the mid-90s with ‘feel-like’ temperatures around the 100 degree mark. Expect mostly sunny skies the first three days of the week. Thursday is the one day where we could see some wet weather as a weak front will be pushing through the region bring scattered showers and storms. But by Friday the sunshine and intense heat will be back, but we the front will help to drop our mugginess slightly.

Looking ahead to the weekend we are not expecting any major changes to the pattern. Temperatures will likely be in the low to mid-90s with humidity that will be on the rise for the ArkLaTex. Both days should feature partly to mostly sunny skies to go along with the hot conditions as it will truly start to feel like summer across the ArkLaTex.

In the meantime, enjoy the day off today if you can but remember why we have this holiday in the first place. Have a great week!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.