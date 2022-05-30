Gas, airline prices soar over Memorial Day weekend

(KSLA) - For months now, gas prices have been on an upward trend. Now, people are noticing an uptick in airline prices as well.

This year, people should expect to pay more than years past, regardless of whether they’re flying or driving.

“Heading into this Memorial Day weekend, the U.S. average retail price of regular gasoline was $4.59 per gallon (gal), the highest inflation-adjusted (real) price since 2012,” according to U.S. Energy Information Administration.

At the beginning of 2022, airline ticket prices were rising at the rate of 7% per month, which was expected as demand started to rise. But now, airline fares are going up about 7% every four days, and that’s compounded, CBS News reports.

We asked our viewers their thoughts on Facebook: Are high gas/airline prices making you change your summer travel plans?

Tina Banes commented, “It is making me rethink everytime I leave the house for something!”

Meanwhile, Yolanda Hayes commented, “No !! Regardless of the price my car still need Gas.”

