Early morning shooting reported on Lakeshore Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of an early morning shooting on Monday, May 30.

According to Caddo Parish dispatch records, it happened in the 1800 block of Lakeshore Drive near Texas Avenue around 1:30 a.m. One victim was reportedly shot in the hand and taken in a personal vehicle to the hospital.

No other information is currently available. We will update this story when we know more.

