Ammo still scarce, but gun owners have hope

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Drew Watts, who works at the Sportsman’s Depot, said they have been low on ammunition for nearly two years. But it is not because of new gun owners.

“The hog hunters, deer hunters, duck hunters, you name it, squirrel, a place like this? That’s what we get.”

There are only three guns and one shelf left with ammunition in the whole building.

After months of trying to order more, Watts said they are taking a break.

“We’re so busy and it’s getting to be a hassle just to go buy ammo or whatever,” Watts explained. “Nobody can keep it in stock.”

The loyal customer base at the Depot is not deterred from their hunting pastime, and many are finding other things to shop for.

Dennis Berryhill, who was in the store buying fishing bait, had some advice for his fellow gun owners in need.

“I’ve always tried to prepare, kind of look ahead. And I stock up on some things I’d normally need. And when I find it, I go ahead and get it whether I need it at the time or not.”

Because of the shortage at this time, the staff at the Depot said they are not planning to order more guns or ammunition at this time.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.