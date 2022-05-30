Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

Ammo still scarce, but gun owners have hope

Due to the shortage, Sportsman’s Depot has no plans to order more guns or ammunition at this time
(Source: Alexandria Savage/KSLA News 12)
By Alexandria Savage
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Drew Watts, who works at the Sportsman’s Depot, said they have been low on ammunition for nearly two years. But it is not because of new gun owners.

“The hog hunters, deer hunters, duck hunters, you name it, squirrel, a place like this? That’s what we get.”

There are only three guns and one shelf left with ammunition in the whole building.

After months of trying to order more, Watts said they are taking a break.

“We’re so busy and it’s getting to be a hassle just to go buy ammo or whatever,” Watts explained. “Nobody can keep it in stock.”

The loyal customer base at the Depot is not deterred from their hunting pastime, and many are finding other things to shop for.

Dennis Berryhill, who was in the store buying fishing bait, had some advice for his fellow gun owners in need.

“I’ve always tried to prepare, kind of look ahead. And I stock up on some things I’d normally need. And when I find it, I go ahead and get it whether I need it at the time or not.”

Because of the shortage at this time, the staff at the Depot said they are not planning to order more guns or ammunition at this time.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hookah District is located in Shreveport's Shreve City neighborhood, right off...
Fire at Shreveport hookah lounge under investigation
Wreck on I-20 E near Exit 3 involving a motorcycle and 18-wheeler
Two crashes in west Caddo Parish causing traffic headache; 1 fatality confirmed
Tesia White, 25, was arrested and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty.
Woman charged after 4 dogs died in car while she ate lunch at restaurant, police say
In this screen grab from video, Olivia Combs-Banks (not shown) and two other women discuss what...
Bullets hit liquor store during attempted carjacking; police apprehend 2 males
Community gathered to dedicate a street to Sam J. Coleman.
Cedar Grove community gathers to dedicate street in honor of good Samaritan

Latest News

1 in 2 adults in Louisiana have guns at home, according to CBS
1 in 2 adults in Louisiana have guns at home, according to CBS
Mudbug Madness wraps up its 2022 run
Mudbug Madness wraps up its 2022 run
Saturday afternoon, a 62-year-old woman was carjacked in Uptown at gunpoint.
62-year-old woman gets carjacked at gunpoint in Uptown
Man shot and killed at I-10 Service road on Crowder Blvd.