Nonprofit holds fishing tournament to raise money for kids in foster care

(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Nonprofit organization Pick it Forward for Orphans held a “Reelin’ for Kids” fishing tournament at Earl G. Williamson Park on Saturday, May 28.

All proceeds from the tournament will help both children who are in foster care and those who have aged out of the system. Founder Jamie Jett said she loves to help others.

”It just makes my heart big and it makes my heart happy. Everything we do through Pick it Forward, we don’t have staff, we don’t have buildings, we don’t have assets that we keep. We fundraise. Money just goes straight to the kids, and the only way we can do it is through the people who volunteer or donate,” she said.

This is the third time the organization has held the tournament.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

