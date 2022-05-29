Mudbug Madness met with welcome return in 2022

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It may not have been actual madness - but as Mudbug Madness 2022 entered its last day - the event was still going strong.

The event will close up at 11 p.m. on Sunday, May 29. Tens of thousands have already enjoyed the festival, but the line was running into the parking lot when KSLA crews arrived on Sunday morning.

Terri Mathis, one of the event’s organizers, said many had made the festival part of their Memorial Day Weekend tradition.

“Everybody who comes out, not just the community, but people who plan their vacations around us and come out, all the vendors, the music,” she said. “We’re just happy to be able to provide this for the community.”

Mathis expects this year’s event will rake in over half of a million dollars.

“It’s more than a half a million, that’s just what we make, and all these vendors make money as well, but seeing these lines and crowds come in - it’s exciting.”

Mudbug Madness was first organized in 1959.

