Bullets hit liquor store during attempted carjacking; police apprehend 2 males

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Police apprehended two males after an attempted carjacking led to gunfire in front of a liquor store just off Interstate 20 in Shreveport, authorities said.

It happened at 11:55 a.m. Sunday, May 29 in the 3800 block of Hearne Avenue, according to a major incident report.

Two males tried to steal another male’s car but he thwarted their efforts during a brief struggle and the two ran, the report shows. As they did so, one turned and fired a gun, striking the front of the business.

“I am not coming out of the liquor room until the police come,” Olivia Combs-Banks can be heard saying on a video she took from inside the liquor store after the attempted carjacking. “I cannot come out of this ... Oh, my God. ... Is it safe to come out?”

Police arrived as she and two other people were standing outside the store discussing what had happened.

Police then found and took two males into custody a short time later. Online jail records gave no indication that anyone had been booked.

As for the car’s owner, police said he was nowhere to be found.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the attempted carjacking crime to call Shreveport police detectives at (318) 673-7300 or (318) 673-6955.

Or contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers by calling (318) at 673-7373, using the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to provide information anonymously. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for certain crimes.

