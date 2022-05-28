Holiday weekend forecast staying sunny and bright

(KSLA) - Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! There are so many things going on including festivals for crawfish and Bonnie and Clyde and famers markets and we’ll have nice and sunny weather this weekend. If you’re a fan of warm weather, well the next seven days are for you!

Memorial Day Weekend

The sunshine will be very persistent this weekend. Saturday’s forecast begins very nice and comfortable in the morning but early afternoon temps will quickly reach the mid 80s. Highs this afternoon and early evening will reach the upper 80s to low 90s under mostly sunny skies. This evening, temperatures will hover around the upper 80s with fairly calm winds with a little breeze every now and then.

Overnight lows will fall into the mid and upper 60s under a clear night sky!

The humidity will still be super low for Saturday but will increase on Sunday. That will just be more of a reason to spend time at the pool! If you need to mow the grass, or if you’re heading to Mudbug Madness, Saturday is the better day to go.

Sunday, morning temperatures will start in the 60s but get ready for an even warmer and more humid afternoon. Highs on Sunday will hit the low to mid 90s under, once again, mostly sunny skies. Wind speeds will be a bit breezier blowing out of the SSE 10-15mph at times.

Memorial Day

Monday’s weather stays much of the same as the weekend. Sunny, warm, and humid. Great day for honoring our fallen soldiers in dry conditions. If you have any other plans outdoors, make sure to stay cool, wear light colors and take a dip in the pool if you can!

Tropics

In the Eastern Pacific, Tropical Storm Agatha has formed. This is expected to become a Hurricane by late this weekend or early next week. By the middle of the week, this storm will fall apart over southern Mexico where it’s remnants will move over the Gulf. Agatha’s left overs may try to re-strengthen in the Gulf but current spaghetti models have it pushing further east and not impacting Louisiana.

