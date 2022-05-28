Elm Grove community gathers to dedicate street in honor of good Samaritan

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Saturday, May 28, Sam J. Coleman was honored with a street dedication for his contributions to the Elm Grove community.

Shreveport City Councilman James Green was in attendance, along with Coleman’s family and friends.

”We are just so happy and pleased that we have received not only the community’s support for this, but also the City Council’s support. My dad was an active member of this community for almost 70 years,” said Beverlye Coleman-Augard, Sam’s eldest daughter.

The dedication took place on East 84th Street and Thornhill Avenue.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.