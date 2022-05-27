Vivian man arrested for allegedly shooting at semi-truck

VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a man for allegedly shooting at a truck while driving on LA-1 on Wednesday, May 25.

Officials say Matthew Vanschoick, 30, shot a semi-truck owned by DOC Energy Services of Oil City. The truck was damaged, but the driver was not injured.

Vanschoick’s truck he drove during the shooting was impounded. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated property damage.

