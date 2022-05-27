Getting Answers
Vivian man arrested for allegedly shooting at semi-truck

Matthew Vanschoick
Matthew Vanschoick(CADDO PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a man for allegedly shooting at a truck while driving on LA-1 on Wednesday, May 25.

Officials say Matthew Vanschoick, 30, shot a semi-truck owned by DOC Energy Services of Oil City. The truck was damaged, but the driver was not injured.

Vanschoick’s truck he drove during the shooting was impounded. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated property damage.

