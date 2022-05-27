Texarkana first responders rescue kitten from drain pipe

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A little-bitty kitten was rescued by a team of Texarkana firefighters on Thursday afternoon.

Christina Tutt posted in the Texarkana Animal Coalition Facebook group that they were alerted to a kitten stuck in a drainpipe near the Neighborhood Walmart on College Drive.

Crews removed the cover for the storm drain and a firefighter crawled in and retrieved the scared little ball of fur.

