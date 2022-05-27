Sunny and hot over your Memorial Day Weekend

(KSLA) - The sunshine will be very persistent this weekend! With the sunny skies, the temperature will be going up each day. The humidity will also be on the increase, making it feel less comfortable.

This evening will be wonderful! There will be basically no cloud cover with abundant sunshine. The winds will calm down a little after sunset. All they are doing anyway is providing a nice breeze in the warm temperatures. Speaking of which, it will cool down to the upper 70s and lower 80s around sunset. With the low humidity, this will feel quite nice.

Tonight will be the last night with cool temperatures. It will cool down to the mid to upper 50s. There could be a couple spots left in the lower 60s come by Saturday at sunrise. Regardless, it will give the AC units another quick break. There will not be any clouds around, so don’t expect any rain. We will start your Saturday off with more sunshine.

This weekend will remain very sunny with limited clouds. I do not expect any rain for either day. So if you plan on grilling out this Memorial Day Weekend, you should be good to go! Temperatures though will be warmer, getting up to the 90s Saturday and Sunday. The humidity will still be super low for Saturday but will increase on Sunday. That will just be more of a reason to spend time at the pool! If you need to mow the grass, or if you’re heading to Mudbug Madness, Saturday is the better day to go.

Just a simple reminder, if you are going to spend extended time outdoors, watch out for any heat illness such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke. it will be getting hot, especially Sunday, so stay hydrated and take breaks inside where it’s cooler.

On Memorial Day itself, there will be more of the same. Limited clouds and full sunshine with no rain. Temperatures will heat up to the lower to mid 90s with plenty of humidity so it will not be very comfortable. Still a good day to be outside and welcome Summer!

Tuesday and Wednesday? More sunshine! There will still be little to no cloud cover and lots of sunny skies. This will help keep temperatures on the warmer side and likely above average as we start the month of June. Highs will be in the lower 90s. Humidity will not be terrible but will be noticeable.

Thursday and Friday have our next best chance of any rain. Even as of now, I do not expect much. Most of the ArkLaTex will remain dry. As of now, I only have a 20% chance for a quick shower. We will watch the potential for the rain and keep you First Alert. Temperatures will still be slightly above average and warm up to the lower 90s.

Have a great Memorial Day weekend and stay cautious in the heat.

