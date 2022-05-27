SPD: Teen shot in leg on Regent Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting just before 2 p.m. on Friday, May 27.

The incident occurred in the 3000 block of Regent Street, near the cross streets of Prentiss Street and Fairy Avenue.

Officials say a male teen was shot in the leg. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim said doesn’t know who shot him. There are three vehicles possibly involved. Police say the victim may not have been the target, or he was possibly struck by a stray bullet.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.