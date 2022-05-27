Getting Answers
Psychiatrist speaks on dealing with traumatic events & grief

By Jade Myers
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, many people may be having trouble dealing with the tragedy and the grief they feel.

Psychiatrist Dr. Shawn McNeil said grief is normal, but it can look and feel different for everyone. He said although grief can impact you mentally, it can also impact you physically.

”The symptoms that you experience are usually emotional pain, emotional numbness, feeling like you just don’t believe what’s happened. Then, there’s other symptoms to like loneliness and depression. Some people do experience some physical symptoms. These are usually cardiovascular or neurological in nature, so things like chest pain, feeling like you have an irregular heart beat, even elevated blood pressure, and in some rare cases some people experience heart attacks,” said Dr. McNeil.

McNeil said those having a difficult time with their grieving process should seek help from a professional.

