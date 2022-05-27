Hot and dry Memorial Day Weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week and head into Memorial Day Weekend we are tracking some toasty temperatures ahead for the region. After seeing highs yesterday reach into the upper 80s we are expecting more of the same Friday with even warmer weather as we head through the weekend and Memorial Day. This will be the result of a broad ridge building in over the Southeast US. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid-90s with the humidity starting to noticeably rise on Sunday. All of next week we should see above average temperatures with our only real chance of wet weather coming on Thursday.

We are tracking great weather over the holiday weekend if you are heading to down Festival Plaza. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning get ready for another toasty, but generally comfortable day on the way for the region. Temperatures this morning are down in the upper 50s thanks to the low dew points across the region. As we go through the morning and into the afternoon more northwesterly winds and ample sunshine will help move our temperatures into the upper 80s with some getting close to 90. But it won’t feel all too bad if you’re heading to Mudbug Madness as the humidity will continue to be a non-factor.

As we go through the holiday we are tracking both temperatures and humidity that will be on the rise for the region. Saturday will still feature relatively low humidity even as high temperatures likely move up into the low 90s. Sunday is when you will really start to feel the heat with temperatures in the low to mid-90s along with rising mugginess for the region. Expect more of the same for Memorial Day with each day over the long weekend featuring dry and mostly sunny skies.

Once we head back to work on Tuesday we are not expecting any significant changes to the pattern or your local forecast. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will continue to be in the low to mid-90s along with classic ArkLaTex mugginess as we start the month of June. We could potentially see some changes on Thursday as we tracking a weak frontal boundary moving into the region bringing the potential of some wet weather, but highs will still be near 90.

In the meantime, break out the sunglasses and have a great Memorial Day Weekend!

