Governor saw deadly arrest video months before prosecutors

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards watched a key video of Black motorist Ronald Greene’s deadly 2019 arrest six months before prosecutors knew it existed. The Democratic governor has distanced himself from allegations of a cover-up, saying evidence was promptly turned over. But an Associated Press investigation found that wasn’t the case with the video he watched in October of 2020. It didn’t reach those with the power to charge troopers who stunned, punched and dragged Greene until nearly two years after his death. Edwards’ lawyer says the governor couldn’t have known at the time that prosecutors didn’t have the video.

