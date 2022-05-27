Getting Answers
Firefighters battle blaze at west Shreveport auto shop

By Alex Onken and Cody Jennings
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews remain on the scene of a fire in west Shreveport on Friday morning.

Dispatchers got the call just before 8 a.m. on May 27 to an auto business near the corner of Greenwood and Pines Road.

Firefighters at the scene say heavy smoke was coming from the building — where there were cars inside.

No one was injured. The building was unoccupied at the time.

It took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

According to Caddo911, at one point 18 fire units were on the scene.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

