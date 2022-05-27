Fire at Shreveport hookah lounge under investigation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators are working to learn more about an early morning fire that tore through a Shreveport business.

Dispatchers got the call just after 1 a.m. on May 27 to The Hookah District, a hookah lounge off Shreveport-Barksdale Boulevard in the Shreve City area.

City Councilman Alan Jackson is part owner of the lounge. He was notified of the fire on his way back from Houston by Chief Clarence Reese.

“I’ve never witnessed anything like that in all my years of seeing a fire of that magnitude. They tell me firefighters were out there for a while to get it under control, so it was a massive fire.”

No word on the cause of the fire at this time. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.