Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

Fiery crash shuts down Hwy. 80 in west Shreveport

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Alex Onken
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A portion of U.S. Highway 80 in west Shreveport is shut down following a fiery crash on Friday afternoon.

The crash took place at Hwy. 80 at I-20.

Members of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and Caddo Fire District 3 are on the scene.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Taniel Cole
Man sentenced to almost 2 centuries in prison for crime spree
Brianna Sutton
Deceased C.E. Byrd High student to be honored at graduation ceremony
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Texas gunman’s final 90 minutes fuel questions about police delays
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies

Latest News

“Barring any complications or delays,” LaDOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan told KSLA News 12, the...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road closures/lane shifts in the ArkLaTex
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Traffic alert: Roadwork to cause small diversion on I-20 in Marshall, Texas
Traffic alert: Roadwork to cause small diversion on I-20 in Marshall, Texas
A customer pumps gas May 10 at a station in Miami. Just as Americans gear up for summer road...
ArkLaTexans react to rising gas prices