Fiery crash shuts down Hwy. 80 in west Shreveport
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A portion of U.S. Highway 80 in west Shreveport is shut down following a fiery crash on Friday afternoon.
The crash took place at Hwy. 80 at I-20.
Members of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and Caddo Fire District 3 are on the scene.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
