Caddo Middle Magnet student to compete in national spelling bee

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee begins next week, and one of the contestants is from right here in the ArkLaTex!

Twelve-year-old Sahil Sachin Thorat attends Caddo Middle Magnet School. He enjoys solving Rubik’s Cubes, puzzles and he even taught himself origami at at age of seven!

The competition takes place in National Harbor, Md. and includes 234 spellers from across the U.S. and around the globe. You can watch the spelling bee on the ION channel, or you can stream live coverage on on ION Plus and Bounce XL.

Competition schedule:

Preliminaries - Thursday, May 31

Quarterfinals - Wednesday, June 1 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Semi-finals - Wednesday, June 1 from 2:30 p.m. to 7 pm.

Finals - Thursday, June 2 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For a full list on contestants and to see the spelling bee rules, click here.

