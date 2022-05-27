Getting Answers
Brookshire Grocery launches donation campaign for victims of Uvalde school shooting

A memorial was erected outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas for the fallen...
A memorial was erected outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas for the fallen victims of Tuesday's deadly mass shooting.(Source: KSAT 12 / YouTube)
By Rachael Thomas and Jade Myers
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Brookshire Grocery Co. has launched a donation campaign so customers can give money to the families and community affected by the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Through June 4, all Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market, and FRESH by Brookshire’s locations will have $1, $3, and $5 coupons available for customers to buy at checkout. The money will be given to the Robb School Memorial Fund, which was opened at the First State Bank of Uvalde to help those affected by the tragedy.

The Uvalde CISD and Uvalde CISD PTO are working with the bank to “ensure funds are spent in the most responsible and effective way possible. As funeral expenses are covered, priorities are medical expenses and counseling, and ensuring that’s available long term to all.”

