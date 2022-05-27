Balloon release planned for 13-year-old killed in police chase

Getting Answers
Those who attend are asked to bring yellow, white and pink balloons.
By Christian Piekos
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Just about one week after a 13-year-old girl was killed in a police chase that stretched from Bossier City into Shreveport, family and friends will unite to honor her life, Friday night.

Brenda Adler was not wearing a seatbelt, according to authorities, when the Chevy Tahoe she was riding in crashed into a wall in Shreveport and ultimately flipped multiple times before coming to a stop, early in the morning of May 21.

Those who knew Adler say a balloon release is being held in her honor starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 27 near the intersection of Montrose Drive and Live Avenue — which is near the scene of the fatal wreck. Those who attend are asked to bring yellow, white and pink balloons.

Adler and another minor were passengers inside a vehicle being chased by police. Authorities say the other minor sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the pursuit began when BCPD officers attempted to stop that Tahoe for a traffic violation and the vehicle fled. Bossier police requested assistance from Louisiana State Police with the chase on I-20 in Bossier.

The driver, later identified as Willie Player, 22, fled the crash and was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. He was not injured.

Player was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center and charged with negligent homicide, negligent injuring, aggravated flight, resisting an officer, hit and run driving, possession of a schedule I controlled dangerous substance, and possession of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance and illegally carrying weapons.

He faces a bond of over $300 thousand.

