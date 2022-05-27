Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

AT&T expands internet access in Bossier City

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Rachael Thomas and Jade Myers
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - AT&T is expanding its Fiber network in the Bossier City area in order to serve more residential and business customers.

The week of May 23, AT&T announced the availability of Fiber to hundreds of additional customers in part of the city. Click here to get notified of when Fiber will be available.

“This kind of investment in modern, high-speed services is critical for businesses and families in Bossier City, and we appreciate the many years of investment by AT&T to keep our community connected,” said Mayor Tommy Chandler.

AT&T says the expanded network will provide access to more people in areas just east of the intersection of Patricia and Airline drives.

“We are continually working to help close the digital divide by expanding our fiber footprint and delivering ultra-fast internet that keeps residents and businesses connected,” said David Aubrey, vice president of AT&T Louisiana. “We are committed to investing in the modern, high-speed network infrastructure necessary in today’s economy, and we are also committed to supporting consumers to help remove connectivity obstacles for income-eligible homes.”

For more information about the availability of Fiber, click here.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Taniel Cole
Man sentenced to almost 2 centuries in prison for crime spree
Brianna Sutton
Deceased C.E. Byrd High student to be honored at graduation ceremony
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Texas gunman’s final 90 minutes fuel questions about police delays
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies

Latest News

The Texarkana Animal Coalition posted in its public Facebook group that they were alerted to a...
Texarkana first responders rescue kitten from drain pipe
Dispatchers got the call just before 8 a.m. on May 27 to an auto business near the corner of...
Firefighters battle blaze at west Shreveport auto shop
A balloon release is scheduled for Friday evening to honor the life of a 13-year-old girl who...
Balloon release planned for 13-year-old killed in police chase
The Hookah District is located in Shreveport's Shreve City neighborhood, right off Bert Kouns...
Fire at Shreveport hookah lounge under investigation