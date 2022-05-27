AT&T expands internet access in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - AT&T is expanding its Fiber network in the Bossier City area in order to serve more residential and business customers.

The week of May 23, AT&T announced the availability of Fiber to hundreds of additional customers in part of the city. Click here to get notified of when Fiber will be available.

“This kind of investment in modern, high-speed services is critical for businesses and families in Bossier City, and we appreciate the many years of investment by AT&T to keep our community connected,” said Mayor Tommy Chandler.

AT&T says the expanded network will provide access to more people in areas just east of the intersection of Patricia and Airline drives.

“We are continually working to help close the digital divide by expanding our fiber footprint and delivering ultra-fast internet that keeps residents and businesses connected,” said David Aubrey, vice president of AT&T Louisiana. “We are committed to investing in the modern, high-speed network infrastructure necessary in today’s economy, and we are also committed to supporting consumers to help remove connectivity obstacles for income-eligible homes.”

For more information about the availability of Fiber, click here.

