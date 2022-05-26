Getting Answers
YMCA raising funds to rebuild baseball field

The new baseball complex is projected to host over 20 tournaments a year.
The YMCA plans to speak with school board leaders and the City of Shreveport to acquire more...
The YMCA plans to speak with school board leaders and the City of Shreveport to acquire more money for the project.(YMCA of Northwest Louisiana | YMCA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In an effort to bring further economic opportunities to Shreveport, the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana is raising funds to rebuild the old little league baseball field.

According to CEO Gary Lash, the organization asked Shreveport city commissioners for the funds. However, they will get funding if they can match $2 million.

The new baseball complex is projected to host over 20 tournaments a year.

“We have this exciting project to rebuild the Little League Baseball Field,” Lash said. “We purchased the ball fields about 18 months ago with capital funds from the state to revitalize it.”

Lash added that the field is not solely for sporting events but for the community to enjoy casually as well.

The YMCA plans to speak with school board leaders and the City of Shreveport to acquire more money for the project.

