Temperatures and humidity are going up this weekend

(KSLA) - The weather is about perfect now, but things will change this weekend. It will remain dry with no rain, but the temperatures will be getting warmer and it will be more humid making it less comfortable.

This evening will be nice and dry with very limited clouds. The few clouds around the ArkLaTex will be near the I-30 corridor. Even those will be small and not provide much of an impact. Temperatures will be pleasant throughout the evening. It will be in the mid 70s with low humidity. Get out and take advantage!

Overnight, it will be wonderful! The few clouds around I-30 will clear away and we will be completely clear first thing Friday morning. With the lower humidity, that will allow temperatures to cool a good bit overnight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s! It might be cool enough to leave the window open at night as long as you have a protector screen from any bugs. This will likely be the coolest night we have in a good while.

Friday and this weekend will remain very sunny with limited clouds. I do not expect any rain for any day. So if you plan on grilling out this Memorial Day Weekend, you should be good to go! Temperatures though will be warmer. Friday will have highs in the mid 80s then up to the 90s Saturday and Sunday. The humidity will still be super low for Friday and Saturday but will increase on Sunday. That will just be more of a reason to spend time at the pool!

On Memorial Day itself, there will be more of the same. Limited clouds and full sunshine with no rain. Temperatures will heat up to the lower to mid 90s with plenty of humidity so it will not be very comfortable. Still a good day to be outside and welcome Summer!

Tuesday and Wednesday? More sunshine! There will still be little to no cloud cover and lots of sunny skies. This will help keep temperatures on the warmer side and likely above average as we start the month of June. Highs will be in the lower 90s. Humidity will not be terrible but will be noticeable.

Thursday has out next best chance of any rain. Even as of now, I do not expect much. Most of the ArkLaTex will remain dry. This little bit of rain should help cool temperatures down a tad. If anything keep the temperatures from continuing to warm up. Highs will still be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. We will watch the potential for the rain and keep you First Alert.

Have a great rest of the week and weekend!

