Shreveport doctor speaks on monkeypox symptoms, how it’s spread

Monkeypox
Monkeypox(WITN)
By Tayler Davis
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Global health leaders are taking a close look at monkeypox virus right now.

Nine cases have been identified in seven states as of Wednesday, May 25. The first case was discovered back on May 18. Some of the people with the virus reported they had recently traveled out of the country.

Dr. Tiffany Najberg with UrgentEMS said people should not ignore information or warning signs on the virus.

“It’s not quite as nationally dangerous as COVID because it’s harder to spread, but it also spreads through surfaces which COVID did not do. You can sit on a lounge chair by a pool and get it, which is something COVID did not do,” she said.

FULL INTERVIEW

