Senior at Woodlawn Leadership Academy accepted into Call Me MISTER program at Grambling

Adrian Myles
By Tayler Davis
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A senior at Woodlawn Leadership Academy Woodlawn walked across the stage Thursday, May 26 with a special accomplishment.

Adrian Myles was accepted into the Call Me MISTER program. MISTER stands for Mentors Instruct Students Toward Effective Role Models. It’s a program started more than 20 years ago that’s geared toward helping reach more teachers with diverse backgrounds, such as Black males. It’s offered at Grambling State University, where Myles will attend in the fall of 2022.

”It shows me that even though I’m going to graduate from Woodlawn, that I will also be able to go to college to help my self and others,” Myles said.

The program currently serves students at 19 colleges in South Carolina and eight national partner institutions, such as Grambling.

